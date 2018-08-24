The Cuba City Council met in open session at City Hall on Tuesday, August 21 to discuss the following items of business:
• The council agreed to table a discussion of employee job descriptions that was on the meeting agenda.
• Woodrow Martin asked about votes being taken in closed session. Mayor Ray Mortimeyer stated that discussion takes place in closed session, but council decisions are brought back into regular session to be voted on.
Cuba City Council Notes: August 21, 2018
The Cuba City Council met in open session at City Hall on Tuesday, August 21 to discuss the following items of business: