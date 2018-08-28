Register now for Cuba Fest vendor space

Cuba Fest is less than two months away, and vendor registration forms are available for those who wish to exhibit outdoors at the two-day fall arts and crafts festival on Smith Street. Exhibit space inside Recklein Auditorium has already sold out, with a waiting list in case of cancellations, but outdoor spaces are still available.

The deadline for registration and payment is Monday, October 15. Late entries after the deadline will not be accepted, so now’s the time to register for Cuba Fest booth space. Organized by the Tri-C Club, Cuba Fest takes place Saturday, October 20 and Sunday, October 21 in the Historic Recklein District, in the city blocks between Washington and School streets.

Vendor application form information is available at the Route 66 Cuba Fest Facebook page (search @route66cubafest) or by contacting Kimberly at 573-205-0637 or JoAnn at 573-205-0031.