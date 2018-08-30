“Making the best better” for generations of Missouri 4-H’ers, Sandy Stewart a Crawford County 4-H volunteer from Cuba, Mo., was inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 18 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.
Stewart inducted into Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame
