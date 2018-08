Two men depart on cross-country travels in May, excursions that will take most or all of the summer to complete. One man, a former veteran of the armed forces, is riding a bike and leaving from the Santa Monica Pier in California, taking Route 66 to St. Louis on his way to Washington, DC. The other man is also a former veteran. He leaves the District of Columbia on foot, on a quest to walk across the United States, taking Route 66 from St. Louis to the Santa Monica Pier at the Pacific Ocean.