City may decide to allow utility vehicles on streets, after all

The city council will consider adopting an ordinance to allow utility vehicles to be driven on the streets, albeit with some requirements.

The UTV issue was brought before the council by a disabled man who complained that the police department was threatening to ticket him for driving his UTV on or across Old Route 66 or Highway 19. Patrick Bouse complained to the council on August 21, saying that he cannot walk very far due to his physical disability and health issues. He said he needs to use a motorized Gator for getting around town to run errands.