Mayor Ray Mortimeyer wants to see city officials in Cuba adhering to a code of ethical conduct. But the city has to adopt a code first.

“There seems to be a misconception about what new elected officials are supposed to do,” Mayor Mortimeyer told the council at a meeting on Wednesday, September 5. “We need a code of ethics for our aldermen and mayor, so that they know what they’re actually supposed to do and not just what they think they’re supposed to do.”