CHS athletics to celebrate Orange Week

Fall sports programs at Cuba High School will host Orange Week to help promote childhood cancer awareness and leukemia. Orange Week will be celebrated at the school the week of September 17-21 and will include special Orange Nights at which teams will sport special orange uniforms and equipment.

In past years, the volleyball team has held a Pink Game to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. The basketball teams also held such nights during the winter months.

This year, all of the fall sports are getting into the act. Orange Week will recognize both the fight against leukemia and childhood cancers. Ethan Montalbano, a Cuba student and the son of CHS coaches Jake and Rebecca Montalbano, is currently undergoing leukemia treatment; and September is nationally recognized as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Volleyball will be starting the week off with a home game vs Union on Monday, September 17. Lady Wildcats softball host Steelville on Thursday, September 20, and the Cuba cross country team will be at Belle on Thursday, September 20, sporting their orange gear. The football Wildcats will end the week with a home game versus St. James.

Rebecca Montalbano, who coaches the CHS volleyball team, said that special jerseys will be worn by players and an orange ball used at the volleyball match against Union. There will be special baked goods for sale, a toy drive, and a silent auction in the CHS Commons during the volleyball game. Other squads are also donning orange gear that week, and the football team will wear orange socks in the St. James game on Friday night. Orange T-shirts are being sold specifically for that week’s celebration. Any silent auction or baked good donations can be directed to Nurse Trice at Cuba High School.

“It isn’t only our community that’s doing this. Other neighboring communities that we are playing against are also helping us to spread the word about childhood cancer awareness,” said Montalbano. “I think that’s really exciting that our schools would support us in this effort.”

All toys collected and funds raised at each of the events will be donated to the Jessie Rees Foundation. This foundation creates care packages to send to kids and families of those battling childhood cancer. They send many types of gift packages, such as JoyJars that are filled with toys and activities for cancer kids.