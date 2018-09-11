Cuba City Council Notes

The Cuba City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, September 5 to discuss the following items of business:



• The mayor asked the council to table discussion of a nuisance enforcement position until the September 20 meeting at 6 p.m.



• Dan Eidson asked if the council had reached a decision on moving Cuba City Hall. Mayor Ray Mortimeyer said the matter is still being discussed and an announcement will be made. He said the council is taking into consideration comments made at the public meeting.