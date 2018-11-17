Optimist holding drive thru display at Hood Park this December

Crawford County Optimist Club will host its First Annual “Christmas in the Park” on Friday and Saturday nights December 8-22 from 5-9 p.m. The theme is “If you dream it–make it a reality.”



There will be a drive thru donation. You can bring items for the Backpack Program divided between Cuba, Bourbon and Steelville Schools. There will also be a horse drawn carriage ride on December 14.

A Decorating Challenge Contest with prizes of first prize, $100; second prize, $50 and third prize, $25 will take place with judging set for December 14.

All proceeds go towards helping children in Crawford County.

Any individuals, businesses, churches or organizations who would like to set up a display or have questions can call 573-205-8459.