Chamber Christmas Parade takes place on December 8

The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the holiday season with a Christmas Parade and Santa’s Village taking place on Saturday, December 8.

The parade will run through town along Route 66, ending at Recklein Auditorium on Smith Street. The Christmas Parade begins at 5 p.m.

Santa’s Village will take place at Recklein Auditorium following the conclusion of the parade. Santa Claus will be there for a “meet and greet” with kids at 6 p.m., along with other activities, such as a live nativity scene provided by A Zoo for You, Christmas caroling with the United Methodist Church Choir, and hot chocolate and Christmas cookies provided by Frisco’s restaurant. There will also be vendors inside the auditorium offering gift ideas for the holidays.

The Christmas celebration will conclude at 7 p.m. with the lighting of the Cuba Christmas tree in the Recklein Commons area.