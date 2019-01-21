Wallis Foundation donates $50,000 to Cuba Schools

In honor of their 50th Year Anniversary, Wallis Oil Companies is thrilled to present a gift to the Crawford County R-2 School District of $50,000 to be used for educational enrichment for students at all grade levels.

The gift is made possible through the Bill Wallis Charitable Foundation, which began when the founder of Wallis Oil Company, Bill Wallis, died in 2001 from melanoma. The Foundation’s purpose is “dedicated to helping others pursue their goals,” and the Wallis Family wanted to contribute back to the community of Cuba and especially the Cuba School District.

There is a lot of history with the Wallis Family and the Cuba School District. Lynn and Bill Wallis’ four children – Rachel Wallis Andreasson, Jason Wallis, Chad Wallis and Adam Wallis – all graduated from Cuba High School. Bill Wallis served on the Board of Education, and Wallis Companies’ home office is located in Cuba.

The money will be used to purchase risers to benefit K-12 Fine Arts programs, a new sound system and presentation technology in the High School Commons to benefit K-12 and community events, playgound equipment to benefit K-12 specifically, smart boards and televisions for grades 5-8 for instruction and student engagement, and collaboration areas for grades 9-12. Any remaining funds from the donation will be used for technology and resources with the Cuba community.