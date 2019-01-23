Kindergarten round up being held February 12

All children in the Crawford County R-2 School District who will turn five years old before August 1, 2019 need to attend the kindergarten round up being held Tuesday, February 12 in the Cuba Elementary School gym.



Doors open/registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with the program starting at 6 p.m.

Parents will need to bring your child’s birth certificate and shot records.

Events for the evening include:

• meeting kindergarten teachers, principals and staff

• kindergarten classroom tour

• short school bus ride

• summer school sign-up

• kindergarten screening registration

• kindergarten readiness skills

• refreshments

All students entering kindergarten will receive a goody bag.

If you have any questions, please contact Amy Vandegriffe, PAT coordinator, at AVandegriffe@ cuba.k12.mo.us or call 573-885-2534, ext. 2136.