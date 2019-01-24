Alderman pushes for second war monument at Recklein

One councilman’s goal of building a second war memorial to honor Cuba’s veterans failed to garner much support from his fellow council members.

At the January 8 meeting of the Cuba City Council, Ward 3 Alderman Jeff Bouse presented his plan to construct a second war monument. Bouse said he wanted to earmark $5,000 for construction of a second monument at the Recklein Commons area. It would serve as a smaller satellite monument to the granite one that is already there.