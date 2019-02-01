Cuba School Board Notes: January 2019

Parent Category: News Category: Cuba News Written by Chris Case Hits: 5

The Crawford County R-2 Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 17 at the district’s administrative offices. The following items of school board business were conducted:

• Roll call was taken, with board member Jodi Layman and student body representative Sofia Kelly absent.

• Candidate filings for the open school board seats were announced. There were two filings for two seats: incumbent Rodger Bridgeman and Jeremiah Wilson. Carrie Myers has not filed for reelection to the board. With only two candidates having filed for the two seats, a board election will not be required in April. The new members will be seated on the board following the municipal election day.

Register to read more ...

You are not authorised to post comments.

Comments will undergo moderation before they get published.

Comments powered by CComment