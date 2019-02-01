Cuba School Board Notes: January 2019

The Crawford County R-2 Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Thursday, January 17 at the district’s administrative offices. The following items of school board business were conducted:



• Roll call was taken, with board member Jodi Layman and student body representative Sofia Kelly absent.



• Candidate filings for the open school board seats were announced. There were two filings for two seats: incumbent Rodger Bridgeman and Jeremiah Wilson. Carrie Myers has not filed for reelection to the board. With only two candidates having filed for the two seats, a board election will not be required in April. The new members will be seated on the board following the municipal election day.