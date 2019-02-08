Cuba Firehouse hosting storm spotter class

A storm spotter class is being offered at the Cuba Firehouse in March. It is open to the general public.

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in St. Louis, in coordination with local emergency managers, is offering storm spotter classes at several locations in the area to better prepare for the severe weather season this spring. If you would like to assist your community by becoming a volunteer storm spotter who reports severe weather incidents to the National Weather Service, or if you simply want to learn more about severe weather conditions, attend the storm spotter class that is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13 at the Cuba Firehouse, located at 600 South Franklin. The class lasts from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Enrollees in the class are taught the basics of thunderstorm development, storm structure, the features to look for in severe weather patterns and where to find them. You’ll also learn what, when and how to report that information, as well as basic severe weather safety information.

The class is open to the public and at no charge.

Follow the event page on Facebook for updates. It is listed under “Spotter Class – Crawford County, MO.”



