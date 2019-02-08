Cuba City Council Notes: February 5

The Cuba City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, February 5. The following items of city business were discussed at the meeting:



• Roll call was taken. Ward 3 Alderman Kevin Copling and Ward 2 Alderman Cody Leathers were absent.



• The council approved the regular meeting minutes of January 22, 2019. Alderman Jeff Bouse abstained from the motion to approve the minutes, because he was absent from the January 22 meeting.