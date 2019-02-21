Lions district governor visits local club

The February Program Meeting of the Cuba Lions Club featured a visit by Lions District 26-M2 Governor, Lion Joe Foster (center). Eye care and hearing have always been a primary focus for Lions Clubs around the world. This year Lions Clubs will be adding diabetes awareness to the list of services they provide. Past President Lion Mike Maurer (left) and Cuba Lion Club President David VanderWerf (right) are also pictured.
