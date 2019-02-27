CHS band members play with GVC band

Parent Category: News Category: Cuba News Written by Rob Viehman Hits: 22

    Twenty three Cuba High School band members earned spots in the Gasconade Valley Conference Band on Wednesday, February 6.  
    Musicians from Belle, Bourbon, Cuba, Steelville, Viburnum, and Vienna auditioned in front of judges and 23 Cuba students were selected for the band.  This group will be performing at Bourbon, Steelville, and Viburnum this year.

Register to read more ...

You are not authorised to post comments.

Comments will undergo moderation before they get published.

Comments powered by CComment