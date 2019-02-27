Twenty three Cuba High School band members earned spots in the Gasconade Valley Conference Band on Wednesday, February 6.
Musicians from Belle, Bourbon, Cuba, Steelville, Viburnum, and Vienna auditioned in front of judges and 23 Cuba students were selected for the band. This group will be performing at Bourbon, Steelville, and Viburnum this year.
CHS band members play with GVC band
