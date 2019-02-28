Second war monument idea to be revisited

The city may reconsider constructing a second granite monument to honor Cuba’s war veterans, after a citizen came forward to ask why the city council wasn’t supporting the idea.

Dan Eidson addressed the Cuba City Council during the Citizen’s Participation portion of the February 26 council meeting. Eidson stated that he had read in the newspaper that the council showed no interest in honoring veterans with another granite war monument that would include the names of veterans who didn’t appear on the one already built at Recklein Commons. “I guess I don’t understand why” this is, he said.