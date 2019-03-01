Missouri Severe Weather Preparedness Week is March 3-9 

Missouri’s 2019 statewide tornado drill will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. In case of severe weather on the day of the drill, it will be moved to Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m. This is an opportunity for Missourians to practice their sheltering plans and ensure readiness in case of a severe weather emergency while at home, work or school.

Don’t wait for severe weather to arrive to start thinking about keeping yourself and your family safe. The following tips can help you create a tornado-safety plan:

Create a plan for where you and your family will go in the event of a tornado – at home, at work and at relatives’ or friends’ homes that you visit frequently. Always be alert to changing weather conditions.

Pick a safe room in your home where household members and pets may gather during a tornado. This should be a basement, storm cellar or an interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio or to commercial radio or television newscasts for the latest information.

Check with your work and your children’s school and day care center regarding tornado emergency plans. Every building has different safe places. It is important to know where they are and how to get there in an emergency.

Make sure everyone understands how tornado siren warning systems work and if a warning system is installed in your area.

Mark clearly where your first aid kit and fire extinguishers are located. Make sure the first-aid kit is properly stocked with medical supplies.

Teach your family how to administer basic first aid, how to use a fire extinguisher, and how and when to turn off water, gas, and electricity in your home.

Mark clearly where the utility switches or valves are located so they can be turned off – if time permits – in an emergency.

Learn the emergency dismissal policy for your child’s school.

Tornado Watch means tornadoes are possible. Remain alert for approaching storms. Watch the sky and stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television for information.

Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Take shelter immediately!

City of Cuba Tornado Siren Locations

Public Works Maintenance Shed Sports Complex Rutz Subdivision Airport School

**Please have multiple ways to receive Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. NOAA weather radio, Wireless Emergency Alerts, Weather apps, text alerts, T.V. and radio.**

Sirens are OUTDOOR warning purpose and not meant to be heard indoors. Hearing a siren is a signal to move indoors and seek additional information.

It does NOT mean the threat has ended when the siren stops sounding.

Sirens are activated by Storm Sentry and the Emergency Management Director, City of Cuba.

STORM SIRENS

National Weather Service issues a TORNADO WARNING with City of Cuba in the warned polygon and in the path of the storm.

A trained spotter reports a rotating wall cloud, funnel or a tornado in the City of Cuba. This may include storms tracking towards the City of Cuba.

National Weather Service issues a THUNDERSTORM WARNING producing life threatening winds approximately 80 mph or greater.

A trained spotter reports life threatening winds approximately 80 mph or greater in or approaching the City of Cuba.

OUTDOOR WARNING SIREN ACTIVATION

Outdoor Warning Siren sound a steady tone for three minutes.

Sirens are cycled or “rested” for two minutes.

Outdoor Warning Sirens may be sounded multiple times during the warning.

The City of Cuba does NOT sound an all-clear siren. The public should listen to NOAA Weather Radio and the local media for current weather information.

The activation of Outdoor Warning Siren is designed to send the message to the public to move inside a sturdy building, seek shelter as low and as interior as possible, and be informed by listening to NOAA Weather Radio and the local media for current weather information.

OUTDOOR WARNING SIREN TESTING