Cuba City Council Notes

The Cuba City Council held meetings at City Hall on February 26, March 5 and March 11 to discuss the following items of business:



February 26 Regular Meeting

• The regular meeting minutes of February 5 were accepted as presented. Aldermen Kevin Copling and Cody Leathers abstained, as they were absent from that meeting.



• Mike Lowes and Bruce Nebel of the Disabled American Veterans organization asked the council for the office space in the old firehouse that had been used in the past by the American Red Cross. City Attorney Lance Thurman stated someone from the Red Cross would need to contact City Hall before the DAV could take it over, due to an existing contract between the city and Red Cross. The city clerk was to contact the Red Cross to confirm the current status on the space. Alderman Cody Leathers suggested offering the DAV the same $1 lease that the Red Cross had with the city. Lowes said the DAV planned to make improvements to the office space to make it better.