Students show off books donated by Kiwanis Club

Students at Cuba Elementary School show off the February Book Buzz books recently donated to the Cuba School library by the Cuba Kiwanis Club through Three Rivers Publishing’s Newspapers In Education program.
Comments powered by CComment
Students at Cuba Elementary School show off the February Book Buzz books recently donated to the Cuba School library by the Cuba Kiwanis Club through Three Rivers Publishing’s Newspapers In Education program.
Comments powered by CComment
You are not authorised to post comments.
Comments will undergo moderation before they get published.