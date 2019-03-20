Black challenging Montgomery for Ward 2 seat on the city council

Candidates for Cuba City Council were asked to submit election profile stories about themselves to better inform voters about who they are and what they stand for. The municipal election takes place on Tuesday, April 2. Incumbent Nancy Montgomery is being challenged by Sam Black for the Ward 2 seat on the Cuba City Council.

Nancy Montgomery

Five generations of my family have lived, worked and owned businesses in Cuba. Cuba is an astonishing community that instills down-home values. Family was the deciding factor motivating me to help move Cuba forward, without losing our small town charm. Having recently accepted a position as the St. James Caring Center Director, I continue my legacy of helping others.

This election isn’t about me or any other politician. It’s about what sort of future you want for Cuba. Right now, we are doing well. If you want a chance for your children to get the opportunities to be the best they can be and offer employment opportunities, then this is the moment to make the choice and vote for the candidate with a proven record. I bring the voice of experience, knowing how the city structure works and a proven record of getting things done. I have the courage to keep the system honest and not deaf to you.

It is paramount the city have a website to showcase its industrial parks, location, services, or character. There are so many avenues to explore, and without the proper resources, Cuba is being left in the dust – the dust of cars taking prospective industry developers to more receptive and prepared communities. And they’re taking potential jobs with them.

Good jobs will keep Cuba graduates here and alumni returning. Let’s restore long-lost housing affordability and boost investment in business and economic growth to an unprecedented extent.

Cuba’s foundation and progress built by past administrations should be recognized and used as a building block for future development. We can move Cuba into a new realm of distinction showcasing our best assets. Allow me to use my experience to improve and beautify our community, increase the value of our assets, manage the city expenses, prepare us for future growth, and administer fairly. I believe government should not operate behind closed doors, making decisions we must all then follow.

There is energy and momentum abuzz in this city, and I want to make sure we carry it forward for all its citizens. I want to meet you and hear what your concerns are about our neighborhoods. Our family and friends deserve a bright future, to be led by those with the qualifications and tenacity to recruit new businesses and industry, therefore creating jobs. I’m a workhorse, not a show pony.

With courage and creativity, I confront hard issues. I am not afraid to speak up and accept challenges without reservation. I am an energetic, intelligent, professional business woman with strong core values who will continue to lead through the changes that will bring Cuba into the 21st Century!

I am urging voters not to change leadership part-way through the level of change like the City of Cuba has never seen. Vote for someone who truly cares and has dedicated their life to the citizens of Cuba.

Sam Black

My name is Sam Black, and I am seeking election for Ward 2 City Alderman.

I am a fifth generation Cuba resident. I am the son of Steve and Mary Black. My father was employed by the City of Cuba from 1977 until his retirement in 2016. He is now a part-time consultant for the city, where he operates the wastewater sewage plant. My mother has been employed at Peoples Bank since 1988 and is in charge of operations. I have one older brother, Seth, who is the chiropractor at Active Chiropractic. I have been married to my wife Haley since 2015, and seven weeks ago we welcomed a daughter, Kennedy. Haley is a registered dental hygienist at Valley Park Dental Care in Valley Park, MO.

I am a 2006 graduate of Cuba High School and a 2011 graduate of the University of Missouri – Columbia. I received a bachelor’s degree in financial management. Upon graduation, I was employed for a year at First Community National Bank. In 2012, I had the opportunity to move to Springfield, MO, where I was on the sales force of the local Anheuser-Busch distributor. I met my wife there, but I truly missed my hometown and wanted to come home. In November of 2012 I was hired by Meramec Electrical Products (now known as Hubbell Power Systems) in the sales department, and I am in that same role today.

When I am not working, I am spending time with my family and have also been involved with local youth sports. In recent years I have coached Cuba youth boys basketball, as well as traveling youth baseball. Sports have always been a passion of mine, and being able to combine my passion with the call to serve my community has been very rewarding.

One of the biggest issues that plagues the city today is our dilapidated infrastructure. Infiltration of storm water into the sewer system has maxed out an outdated system of broken clay pipes. This has caused the need to expand the treatment plant multiple times over the last 30 years, which, of course, the taxpayers are funding. The electrical grid has also had its share of issues, and I know of several neighborhoods in Ward 2 that are regularly affected by power outages.

Maintaining our infrastructure has to become a priority. Waiting until there are huge and expensive issues before we act has to become a thing of the past. For example, a curb and guttering program in Cuba has not existed in decades, and this is something I would like to see resumed. Not only does it look nicer and improve property values, it will help control some of our stormwater issues.

With my financial education and work experience, I believe that I could aid the city in cutting some wasteful spending and redirect finances to multiple projects that would benefit all of the citizens of Cuba.

I am seeking election because this is the place that I love. If my daughter so chooses, I want Cuba to be an option for her 25 years from now, where she can thrive financially and build her own family.

I would greatly appreciate Ward 2 voters’ support on April 2nd.