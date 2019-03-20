Municipal Election Day approaches on April 2

On Election Day on April 2, registered voters in Cuba will choose three aldermen to serve on the Cuba City Council for the next two years.

Debbie Martin, Harold Halbert and Pat Shaw are all vying for the open aldermanic seat in Ward 1. That seat on the council is being vacated by Don Mizell, who did not file for reelection. In Ward 2, the incumbent candidate Nancy Montgomery is being challenged by Sam Black, and in Ward 3, there are three candidates on the April ballot: incumbent Jeff Bouse and challengers Eva Thorpe and Jackie Volner.

Stephen Paulus is the only candidate to have filed for Cuba municipal judge.

Jeremiah Wilson and Rodger Bridgeman filed for the two open seats on the Crawford County R-2 Board of Education, and with only two candidates having filed for the open seats, an election will not be required. Their names will not appear on the ballot.

The Cuba ballot will also include a sales tax proposition renewal for the Capital Improvement Tax that is used for city building projects and equipment purchases. The question asks for continuation of a half-cent retail sales tax. The tax would no longer have a sunset and would instead be made permanent.

Paul Crow is running for reelection to the Crawford County E911 Board of Directors in April. He is opposed by Stephen Kimker for the District 1 board seat. Carol Hofstetter is running unopposed for the District 2 seat on the E911 board, and her name will not appear on the ballot.

Bourbon Ballot

Three candidates are running for two seats on the Crawford County R-1 Board of Education in Bourbon: John Craig, Tim Davis and Martin De la Torre. The terms are for three years.

Darrel Bosse and Sean Kaysinger are competing to serve on the Bourbon School Board for a term of one year to finish out a remaining term.

There are two seats open on the Bourbon Board of Aldermen, but both races are uncontested. Dave Lafferty is running unopposed for Ward 1 alderman, and Carl Hammack is running unopposed for Ward 2 alderman.

Steelville Ballot

The Steelville School District is seeking approval from voters on a no-tax-increase bond issue. Proposition S will ask voters to approve issuing general obligation bonds for $3 million “for the purpose of constructing, razing, improving, repairing, renovating, furnishing and equipping school facilities.” If the proposition is approved, it will not increase the school district’s debt service tax levy on real and personal property.

For the City of Steelville, Ward 2 Alderwoman Sharon Hubbard faces competition in her bid to retain her seat on the city council. Jennifer Hurd has filed as a candidate, seeking to replace Hubbard in that role. Ward 1 Alderman Bill Bennett was the sole candidate to file for his seat, and he will continue in his position for the next term. Aldermanic terms are for two years.

Incumbents Tim Mullen and Jason Evans were the only candidates who filed for the two open seats on the Steelville School Board. The two are on the ballot, but there is no contest, and both will continue in their board roles for another three years.

Although there was originally a contest for the District #3 seat on the Steelville Ambulance District Board, Michelle Helms withdrew as a candidate, and as a result, there was no need for an election. Karen Isgrig will take over the District #3 seat in April. District #6 board member Theresa Sanders was unopposed and will continue in her role.

Voter Information

Any eligible voter in Crawford County wishing to vote absentee in the April 2 Municipal Election may do so in the County Clerk’s Office until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 1. Absentee voting by mail may be requested until Wednesday, March 20. The Crawford County Clerk’s office will also be open on Saturday, March 30 from 8 a.m. until noon for those eligible to vote absentee in this election.

On election day, the polling places will be open between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling places in Crawford County are as follows: Steelville Community Building at 101 Keysville Street in Steelville for voters in Meramec North, Meramec South, Cook Station,Gibbs,Huzzah,Keysville, and Liberty; Cherryville Fire Station (Old State Road Shed) at 20416 Highway 19 in Cherryville for Cherryville; First Southern Baptist Church at 1861 Highway H in Leasburg for Leasburg and Liberty; Davisville American Legion Hall at 194 Highway Y in Davisville for Davisville;

Recklein Auditorium at 202 North Smith Street in Cuba for Benton North,Benton South,Blue Springs,Delhi,Fanning, andTaylor; Bourbon Community Center at 575 Elm Street in Bourbon for Bourbon; Sullivan Community Building at 830 West Main Street in Sullivan for Sullivan.

For more information about the election or where to vote, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at 573-775-2376 or stop by the office at the courthouse on Main Street in Steelville.