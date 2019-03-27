Steak night planned by Cuba FFA Chapter

    A steak night and auction will be held starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at the Cuba High School commons area.


    The event is being held as a fundraiser by the Cuba FFA chapter.
    Tickets are on sale from any Cuba FFA member or advisor or by calling 573-885-2534, ext. 1260.
    A silent auction runs from 6-7:30 p.m. and contains many items from local businesses. Live auction starts at 7 p.m.

