City taking unwanted household items during Spring Cleanup event

The annual Spring Cleanup event in Cuba has been scheduled for Monday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 23. This is an opportunity for residents of the city to clean out their garages, basements and storage areas of unwanted materials.

The day for debris and trash removal in your area will coincide with your regular trash pickup day. If your trash pickup is typically on a Monday, Spring Cleanup at your location will be on April 22. If your regular trash pickup is on a Tuesday, your Spring Cleanup day will be on April 23.

The city will only remove items from resident households inside the city limits, and all items must be placed at curbside for removal.

The city will not take lumber, tires, batteries, paint, old appliances, motor oil, yard brush or tree limbs, electronic items or any building materials. One large item will be removed per household; this includes items such as an unwanted mattress, box springs, furniture piece, carpet or other oversized item.

All discarded materials must be put at the curb before 6 a.m. on Monday, April 22, regardless of which day is scheduled for your trash pickup. The city will issue nuisance ordinance violations against property owners who leave any unwanted items at curbside after the April 23 pickup date.