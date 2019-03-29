Deadline for Cuba Chamber award nominations is Friday, April 5

Nominations for the 2019 Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet are due by Friday, April 5. The Chamber is looking for qualified individuals and members of the business community to be nominated for a variety of awards to be doled out at the awards banquet being held at Recklein Auditorium on Friday, May 3.

Nominations may be filed electronically online by finding the post on nominations that is located on the Cuba Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. The post is dated from March 24, and the award submissions are made through an electronic Google document format.

The Chamber is seeking nominations for the following awards:

• Young Woman of the Year – presented to a current high school senior who has demonstrated her dedication to both the community and school

• Young Man of the Year – presented to a current high school senior who has demonstrated his dedication to both the community and school

• Entrepreneur – presented to a current Chamber member (an individual, business or civic organization) that has demonstrated true enterprising spirit in the creation and retention of jobs in the Cuba area

• New Business – presented to a business that began operating in Cuba between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019

• Woman of the Year – presented to a woman who has continually provided support to the Cuba area by supporting growth, development, betterment and pride in the community

• Man of the Year – presented to a man who has continually provided support to the Cuba area by supporting growth, development, betterment and pride in the community

• Beautification – presented to a Chamber member, business or civic organization that has made an exceptional effort to make Cuba a beautiful place to live and visit

• Educator – presented to a teacher, administrator or school counselor who has dedicated himself or herself to the youth of the Cuba School District

• Public Service – presented to a city, church or other civic organization that has done outstanding service work for the community in 2019

• First Responder – presented to a first responder in the community that has shown outstanding sacrifice to the people and community in 2019

Tickets for the May 3 awards banquet cost $25 per single ticket or $40 per couple. It includes dinner and a social hour that starts at 6 p.m.



