City officials hope voters renew Capital Improvement Tax on Tuesday

Mayor Ray Mortimeyer and the Cuba City Council hope voters will renew a half-cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax that the city uses to fund projects that directly benefit its citizens. The sales tax renewal is on the Tuesday, April 2 ballot in Cuba.

In place for the past 10 years and twice renewed already by Cuba voters, the half-cent tax on retail sales has helped fund a wide variety of city building projects. The citywide sales tax can only be used for capital improvement projects or for purchasing equipment for city departments or for paying off existing debt on capital projects. Tax revenues cannot be used for employee salaries or benefits.

“This tax is just a continuation of what the people have been paying for the past 10 years,” explained Mayor Ray Mortimeyer. “It’s not a new tax. As we move forward, there are more and more capital improvements being made all across the city. If you commit your money and you’re expecting to pay for, say, your sewer lines, and the tax runs out, then the burden falls back on the citizens to pay for those capital improvements. Right now, everybody who comes into town and spends money bears some of the tax burden, and as long as we have the tax in effect, we can count on having that revenue coming in for our future projects.”

According to City Clerk Christine Nash, the tax generates about $390,000 per year in revenue to fund capital projects and debt service. “An important aspect of the Capital Improvement Tax is that to get all of these many projects that the council wants to get done, we’d have to find some way of raising revenue to make that happen,” Nash said. “At least with this sales tax, some of the burden is on transients and tourists that come into our town.”

“This tax has really taken a lot of pressure off our budget,” Mayor Mortimeyer. “We only have three revenue-producing departments, so this is something that’s vital to our city’s overall growth. It’s one of the most important taxes that we have passed for the City of Cuba. There’s a lot of things that you can use this for, and it has already been a great asset in putting together our budget from year to year.”

The mayor stated that the city is planning a major sewer line replacement project throughout Cuba, and it will cost between $11 and $16 million to complete. Sewer rates will likely be raised in order to help pay for the improvements, but having the Capital Improvement Tax in place will help minimize the impact on utility bills. “Why not have people from outside the city helping to pay for this?” asked Mortimeyer. “If we have the tax, we know we’ll have about $150,000 per year to put toward the sewer project, and that is going to help keep sewer rates lower.”

Over the past decade, the city has used its Capital Improvement Tax revenues for a variety of projects, such as paying off debt on the city pool, airport hangars and treatment plant; remodeling Recklein Auditorium and City Hall, purchasing new police cars, a fire truck and other vehicles for Public Works; finishing the Hood Park walking trail and lighting project; purchasing properties for city expansion; making improvements to parks; completing the Osage Trail Legacy monument; and many more projects.

“Again, this is not a new tax. It’s just an extension of the tax we already have,” said the mayor. “You won’t pay anymore in sales tax than you already do now.”

The tax requires a simple majority in order to be renewed. Prior renewals have been for five-year periods, but the council changed the ballot language for this renewal so that there is no sunset and the sales tax will be made permanent.