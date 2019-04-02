Cuba voters renew sales tax, Black beats Montgomery in Ward 2

One incumbent and two newcomers were elected to serve on the Cuba City Council for the next two years in Tuesday’s Municipal Election. Voters in Cuba also made permanent a half-cent sales tax that is used for citywide capital improvement projects.

In the aldermanic races, Jeff Bouse was reelected by the voters of Ward 3, receiving 83 votes to stave off challengers Eva Thorpe, who received 71 votes and Jackie Volner, who got 19 votes. Sam Black defeated incumbent Nancy Montgomery in the Ward 2 aldermanic race, with Black receiving 122 votes and Montgomery 49 votes. In a three-way Ward 1 race, Debbie Martin came out on top with 63 votes. Harold Halbert received 46 votes in the Ward 1 election and Pat Shaw 13 votes.

Stephen Paulus received 399 votes in an uncontested race for city judge.

The new city officials will be sworn into office at the April 4 meeting of the Cuba City Council.

Voters in Cuba also approved the renewal of a half-cent sales tax for capital improvement projects. There were 251 yes votes in favor of continuing the sales tax and 211 no votes against it. The tax on retail sales has no sunset.

In the Crawford County E-911 Board of Directors election, Stephen Kimker defeated Paul Crow for the District 1 seat. Kimker tallied 471 votes and Crow had 347 votes.

Bourbon voters selected three members to serve as members on the R-1 Board of Education. John Craig and Martin De la Torre were chosen to serve full, two-year terms on the board. Craig received 136 votes and De la Torre had 131 votes. Tim Davis received 94 votes in that election.

In the other R-1 Board race, Sean Kaysinger won election for a one-year special term. Kaysinger had 116 votes, while Darrel Bosse received 94 votes.

Dave Lafferty and Carl Hammack were both reelected to the Bourbon Board of Aldermen. Lafferty received 29 votes in Ward 1, and Hammack got 24 votes in Ward 2. Both men ran unopposed in their respective wards.

In Steelville, both Tim Mullen and Jason Evans were reelected to the R-3 Board of Education. The two ran unopposed. Evans received 392 votes and Mullen got 370 votes.

Steelville voters also approved school bonding in the amount of $3 million for the purpose of making building renovations and construction at the elementary and middle school campus. It was a no-tax-increase measure, and it passed overwhelmingly with 429 yes votes and 88 no votes.

William Bennett ran unopposed and was reelected to serve as Steelville’s Ward 1 alderman. He had 57 votes cast in his favor.

Sharon Hubbard was also reelected to serve on the Steelville City Council, representing Ward 2. Hubbard got 44 votes, defeating her challenger Jennifer Hurd, who received 31 votes.

Countywide, there were a total of 1,396 ballots cast in the April 2 election. That is a 11.31 percent of total registered voters in the county.