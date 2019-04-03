AV Ministries to hold job fair on April 13

AV Ministries (Alcoholics/Addicts Victorious) will hold a felon friendly Job Fair on April 13 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at 309 N. Mapleshade, Cuba, Missouri (Covenant Praise Church of God).



Come meet the felon friendly employers from the community. Applications and/or interviews will be done on site so please come prepared.

Meals and childcare will be provided.

For more information contact 573-885-2614.

Also on April 13 Denny’s Restaurant in Sullivan will be giving 20 percent of all their sales from 4-10 p.m. to the AV Ministries of Cuba.