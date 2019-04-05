By Kimber Solana
Caitlin Rosemann believes the way dentists communicate with their patients can be a determining factor for either poor or great oral health.
“I’ve seen times where patients don’t make informed decisions for treatment plans just because they don’t fully understand what is being described to them,” said Ms. Rosemann, a second-year dental student at A.T. Still University – Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health.
Cuba alumni wins ADA Health Literacy Essay Contest
By Kimber Solana