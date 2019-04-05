City officials sworn in at council meeting

Written by Chris Case

Winners in the April 2 Municipal Election were sworn in as city officials at a meeting of the Cuba City Council held on April 4. At that same meeting, Mayor Ray Mortimeyer had his list of mayoral appointments approved by the newly-seated council.

After the city council conducted a few items of old business, including the formal acceptance of Tuesday’s election results, the new officials took their oaths of office during a swearing-in ceremony conducted by City Clerk Christine Nash. They were then seated, and the meeting continued with new council business.

