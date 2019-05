Attendance was up at this year’s 50s-themed Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet, held at Recklein Auditorium on Friday, May 3. The Chamber recognized Crawford County R-2 Superintendent of Schools Jon Earnhart with the Man of the Year Award, while Annalee Williams of the Crawford County Library District Board of Directors received the Chamber’s Woman of the Year Award. Eight other awards were also doled out that evening.