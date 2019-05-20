Cuba Free Will Baptist Church was once again the host site for the annual National Day of Prayer celebration, which took place on Thursday, May 2. Local officials, business and church leaders gathered at Free Will Baptist, along with members of the community and the Cuba High School Choir, for the opportunity to share in prayer time.

Rev. Don Martin of Cuba Free Will Baptist Church opened the ceremony with an introduction and by reading a presidential proclamation signed by President Donald Trump.

Presiding County Commissioner Leo Sanders offered prayers for government leaders and bodies, Rev. Jeremiah Wilson of Covenant Praise Church of God gave prayers for medical professionals, hospitals, doctors and nursing homes, Police Chief Doug Shelton contributed prayers for law enforcement officers, Rev. Paula Brookshier of Cuba United Methodist Church gave a prayer for churches, religious organizations and families, and Crawford County R-2 Superintendent of Schools Jon Earnhart lent his prayers for students and faculty for schools and universities.

Sheriff Darin Layman offered a prayer for military service men and women, Bob Mullen of ABC Investments prayed for the growth of the economy and the success of local businesses and manufacturers that provide jobs, Lori Amato of Lifeline Pregnancy Care Center gave her prayer for the unborn and the sanctity of life, County Emergency Management Director Lesa Mizell prayed for our EMS and fire rescue personnel, Rev. Terry Hogan of Calvary Assembly of God Church prayed for community and civic service organizations and volunteers, and Rev. Jeff Snell of Trinity Presbyterian Church lent his prayer for world peace and those who are suffering from religious persecution.

The Cuba High School Choir gave vocal performances twice during the event.

National Day of Prayer calls on all people of different faiths in the United States to pray for the nation and its leaders. It is held on the first Thursday of May each year.