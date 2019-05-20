Students recognized for being MVPs

The 25th annual MVP (Most Valuable Person) breakfast was held last week at the Cuba High School. Teachers nominate a student that has brightened their day, adds spice to the classroom, has the highest average in class or is a tremendous example for others.

Students receiving MVP awards are listed followed by the teacher who nominated them. Maya Alpough, Jen Ray; Kiyah Bast, Kim Ray; Emily Burke, Lydia Stack; Shannon Bussell, Brett Joseph; Hailee Crow, Deanna Cunningham; Cassidy Davis, Shannon Moore; Tyler Day, Alex Garber; Camerin England, Ryan Weber; Dalton Frohbieter, Dwight Warnke; Conner Gipson, Jake Montalbano; Lilly Kamler, Morgan Whitaker; Bethany Kelly, Tim Duarte; Madison Mallady, Myra Siebert; Madi Matchell, Suzanne Bouse; Trinity Maxson, Rachel Harris; Giorgia Medows, Roger Siwak; Maddie Mehl, Martha Sellers; Molly Mitchell, Sam Callis; Olivia Nowland, Dana Pilkenton; Logan Ray, Lucy Behrendt; Nate Randell, Alex Garber; Taylor Rives, Maddie Havelka; Olivia Schroyer, Emily Joseph; Derek Scott, Kade Tucker; Kora Siebert, Paige Alexander; Alyson Staples, Lacy Ludwig; Ashlyn Swearingin, Hilary Bush; Paul Taylor, Dale Riley; and Olivia White, Cynthia Floyd.