Training being held at AALC

“A Place for All Children” including children of all abilities in Early Childhood programs to hold training.



There are two training sessions. Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m.-noon will be a Module 13: Together We are Better, Teaming for Collaboration.

The other Training titled, Autism–Understanding the Spectrum to Teach Each Child, will also be held Saturday, June 1 but from 1-4 p.m. Both training sessions are held at the All Aboard Learning Center in Cuba, Missouri.

For more information on these workshops or other United 4 Children trainings visit www.united4children.org.