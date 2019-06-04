Memorial rededicated at Oak Hill Cemetery

The Oak Hill Cemetery Board of Directors and members met at the church building on Hwy. C on May 26, 2019 for their annual cemetery meeting. After the meeting Commander Mike Stillman and Color Guard Darin Fuchs, John Taylor and Don Merritt of the VFW Bledsoe-Bulas Post 6133 rededicated the brick memorial (bottom photo) with fallen soldiers names listed. Karol Blanton (standing, above) talks with Warren Rutz, age 96, from Texas and his sister Fern Kramme, age 98, of Owensville. Rutz and Kramme are seated on a bench donated by the Warren Rutz family.