CHS Key Club to hold lemonade stand fundraiser to help battle childhood cancer

A lemonade stand to be held at Mace’s Supermarket this month will help raise money in the fight against childhood cancer.

The Cuba High School Key Club will hold the lemonade stand in the Mace’s Supermarket parking lot on Saturday, June 15, starting at 9 a.m. that morning. Key Club members will sell lemonade and snow cones all day to raise funds on behalf of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), which is a charity foundation working to help find cures for childhood cancer. All proceeds from that day’s sales will go directly to ALSF.

Key Club is the high school’s division of Kiwanis Club, and is a group of students devoted to using their spare time to serve their community, school, and the world around them. Come out to Mace’s on Saturday, June 15, purchase a snow cone and a lemonade, and help support this dedicated group of young people in their efforts to raise money for the fight against cancer.

ALSF started with one lemonade stand, hosted by our founder Alexandra “Alex” Scott in her front yard, which raised $2,000. Alex was just 4 years old and battling neuroblastoma at the time, when she asked to donate the money she raised, so that doctors can find cures for all children battling cancer. Since that first stand, ALSF has funded nearly 1,000 cutting-edge research projects at 135 institutions in the U.S. and Canada and supported families through much needed programs like “Travel For Care” that helps make cutting-edge treatments accessible to children. ALSF and its supporters are propelling the world towards a future without childhood cancer.