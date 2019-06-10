The Cuba City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, June 4, to discuss the following items of city-related business:
• The meeting was called to order, with the full council in attendance.
• The regular meeting minutes of May 21, closed session minutes of May 21, special meeting minutes of May 30, and closed session minutes of May 30 were approved as presented.
Cuba City Council Notes: June 4, 2019
