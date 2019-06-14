Viva Cuba amending plans for tree replacement grant

Viva Cuba members Peggy Holland and Jill Barnett attended the June 4 meeting of the Cuba City Council regarding the city’s participation in the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Tree Resource Improvement and Maintenance (TRIM) grant application. Holland and Barnett explained to the council that the organization’s original plan was to remove all trees and shrubs along Highway 19, starting at Ozark Street and going south to the railroad overpass, replacing the existing trees with approximately 80 native Missouri trees, as recommended by a forestry expert.