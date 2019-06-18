Classic hot rods cruising to the Wagon Wheel Motel this weekend

Missouri Rods will be hosting their fifth annual Cruise-in at the Historic Wagon Wheel Motel on Route 66 on Saturday, June 22. The event will go from 4 to 8 p.m. on the motel grounds, and participants are invited to catch a movie at the Highway 19 Drive-In afterwards.

Last year, over 125 classic cars were part of the cruise-in, and that number is expected to increase this year. Motorcycles are also welcome to participate in the event.

Rich’s Famous Burgers will be selling delicious food items out of their food truck, and DJ entertainment will be provided by DJ Dan. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, and an ice cream truck selling treats. The first 150 cars to register will also receive a free cruise-in key chain.

“Wagon Wheel is a big part of Cuba and Route 66. I approached the new owner, Connie Echols, about doing cruise-ins after she cleaned the motel up, and she welcomed it with open arms,” organizer Jeff Bouse said. “It started out as 20 or 30 cars and then grew to what it is today. We now have people coming from all over the country to take part in the cruise-in.”

For more information about this year’s event, contact Jeff Bouse at (573)259-0615 or Missouri Rods on Facebook.