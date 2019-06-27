Scholarship presented to emergency services students

On June 12, 2019, the Robert & Dorothy Wind Family Scholarship Committee presented two $1000 scholarships for studies in the field of Emergency Services. Pictured (from left) are Cary Terrill, chair of the Scholarship Committee; Kathleen Borg, member of the Scholarship Committee; Paul Taylor, recipient from Cuba, Missouri; Faith Roberts, recipient from Salem, Missouri; Gregg Mendenhall, Chief of Montauk Rural Fire Dept and co-chair of the Scholarship Committee; Larry West, President of Montauk Rural Fire Department; and Barry Reynolds, treasurer/secretary of the Scholarship Committee.