The Cuba City Council met in regular session on Tuesday, June 18 and in special session on Thursday, June 20 to discuss the following items of city-related business:



June 18 Regular Meeting

• The mayor announced changes to the meeting agenda. With approval from the council, discussion and approval of the FY 2020 budget and employee salaries were removed from the agenda, along with executive session. The budget and salaries were to be approved at a special meeting on June 20.