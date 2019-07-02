New charges filed against suspect who fled from police custody

Written by Chris Case

New criminal charges have been filed against a man accused of fleeing from police custody, stealing a truck, and then crashing it into a Cuba police car in March.

Daniel Paul Sanders, 45, of Cuba, had already been charged with two felonies – delivery of a controlled substance, a class C felony, and unlawful use of a weapon (being in possession of both a firearm and controlled substance), a class E felony – in connection with the same incident. Sanders is now also charged with class A felony assault in the first degree, class A felony escape from custody, class D felony property damage in the first degree, class D felony stealing, and class E felony property damage in the first degree.

