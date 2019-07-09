Council sets budget priorities for the new fiscal year

The new fiscal year for the City of Cuba began July 1, with anticipated spending of over $17 million for Fiscal Year 2019-20.

The city council approved the new budget in June, with expenditures estimated at $17,025,141 for the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020. Mayor Ray Mortimeyer said he was satisfied with the new budget plan, which includes purchases for city vehicles, equipment for various departments, capital improvement projects, along with earmarks for future construction plans and a 2.7 percent salary increase for city employees. The new budget also includes a revised salary schedule that reflects recommendations from a recent salary study comparing the pay rates for Cuba workers with those of other municipalities.