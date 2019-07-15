City remembers Les Murdock, who served 13 years as alderman

The City of Cuba mourns the passing of one of its former leaders in the community. Les Murdock, who served as both mayor and city councilman, passed away on July 10 at the age of 91.

Murdock served the citizens of Ward 3 as as their representative on the Cuba Board of Aldermen for 13 years and also served as the city’s Emergency Preparedness Director for 30 years. He served one term as mayor of Cuba in 1989-90 and was a member of the Cuba School Board from 1968-75.

Murdock is survived by three children, four grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS Lester C. Murdock, born in the year Nineteen Twenty Eight on the Twenty Fourth day of March has been called from among us by his Creator in the year of Two Thousand Nineteen on the Tenth Day of July.

WHEREAS Lester C. Murdock, was Mayor of Cuba from 1989-1990. He served 13 years as Alderman of Ward III. He was instrumental in helping obtain a grant to develop Cuba’s Industrial Park.

WHEREAS Lester C. Murdock, served 30 years to the City of Cuba in Emergency Preparedness. In 2012, he was recognized for Distinguished Service by the State of Missouri’s Emergency Management Agency.

WHEREAS Lester C. Murdock, was a member of the Crawford County School Board from 1968-1975 and served as President for five of those years. During his tenure, the Cuba elementary school building was added.

WHEREAS Lester C. Murdock, served as Past President of the Senior Center, Chairman of Senior Center Assistance Program, Fair Board, Chamber of Commerce, Historical Society and Route 66 Association. He was elected as Cuba Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2004.

THEREFORE I, Ray Mortimeyer, Mayor of the City of Cuba, formally acknowledge Lester C. Murdock for his achievements in life and extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends given on this Eleventh Day of July, Two Thousand Nineteen.

Mayor Ray Mortimeyer