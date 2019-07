A career and technical student in Missouri won one of the nation's highest awards at the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships, held in Louisville, Ky., on June 26-27. More than 6,500 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.4 million square feet, equivalent to 20 football fields or 25 acres.