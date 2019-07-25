Pitmans have garden of the month

The Cuba Hills Garden Club gave its July award for Garden of the Month to Doug and Jeanette Pitman whose home is located at 761 Squaw in Indian Hills. Their lovely home and gardens overlook the main channel of the lake with terracing and many many colorful flowers. Their gardens are exceptional and our club wishes to thank them again for their participation. Garden Club members Mary Duryee and Kathy Lowes presented the award to the Pitmans.