Shop for the latest new clothing styles at Dollhouse Boutique

The Dollhouse Boutique, located inside of the Roots 66 Salon on West Main Street, celebrated its spring grand opening in Cuba on April 6 and also recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony, after joining the Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce as a new business member. Although the boutique has tiny beginnings, it has big heart and lots to offer.

Kaylen Escamilla opened the shop just a few doors down from her husband’s Mexican restaurant, Riviera Maya, where she previously worked as a bartender and server for five years. Escamilla loved the area, but she really missed having a trendy place to shop for new clothing styles. The mother of two has always loved to play dress up, so when a family friend told her about a space opening inside of Roots 66 Salon, she jumped at the chance to share her passion for style.

“Things always seem so out of reach, but you just have to start out small. I get to meet so many inspiring women and young girls, and help build their confidence because of this business; and I’m so grateful for that,” Escamilla said. “I just want to thank everybody who has supported me so far. I can only go up from here!”

The Dollhouse Boutique is located at 605 SW Main Street in Cuba, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store sells everything from dresses to shoes for ladies, along with accessories and much more. Clothes come in sizes ranging from small to 2XL.

You can learn more about Dollhouse Boutique and also keep up with new arrivals in the shop, as well as items on sale, by following its Facebook page.