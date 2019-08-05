Lions Club revving up for another big car show in September

The 11th Annual Cuba Lions Club Car, Truck, and Vintage Camper Show will take place in Historic Uptown Cuba on Saturday, September 28. This year’s car show is sure to draw another big crowd for what has become one of the best displays of classic hot rods in our area.

The 2019 car show features 32 different show categories, everything from stock classics to street machines, trucks, rat rods, and foreign cars.

Pre-registration for the show must be completed by August 27. The pre-registration entry fee will be $15, and a display-only fee will cost $10. Registration on the day of the show will be from 8 a.m. until noon, and the entry fee will be $20, while a display-only fee will cost $15.

Following the car show, there will be a cruise down Route 66, starting at 6 p.m. at Mizell Funeral Home’s parking lot and then ending at Skippy’s Route 66 Restaurant in Leasburg. A buffet-style dinner will be served at Skippy’s starting at 6:15 p.m., and it will cost $15 per person. The Back in Time band will also be performing live music at the restaurant.

A complimentary breakfast will be provided on Sunday morning for everyone that displayed a vehicle in the car show. It takes place at Bob’s Gasoline Alley, located on 822 Beamer Lane in Cuba.

No late entries will be accepted, and judging will start promptly at noon. The first 150 cars will receive dash plaques, and there will be attendance prizes given out throughout the day. Participants can also purchase 50/50 raffle tickets. Trophies will be given to the Best of Show in both Custom class and Stock class.

Lunch can be purchased from the Cuba Lions Club, and all proceeds will benefit the Cuba Lions Club.